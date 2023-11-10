Crime Reports: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 Published 4:52 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Stolen vehicle on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Garden Street.

Breaking and entering on North Broadway Street.

Disturbance on Beaumont Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Theft on Highland Boulevard.

Theft on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop at McDonalds.

Reports — Monday

Malicious mischief on North Shields Lane.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Sunsent Boulevard.

Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Missing person on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit at Tracetown.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Theft on North Shields Lane.

Harassment on Cottage Farm Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Westwood Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on College Street.

Shots fired on Brentwood Lane.

Fraud/false pretense on Sherwood Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Wilson Road.

Loud noise/music on Old Washington Road.

Civil matter on Watts Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Roy Aljerral Flowers, 34, Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Held without bond.

Donell Williams, 46, Pecanwood Road, Natchez, on charge of obtaining benefits or withholding payments. Released on $10,000 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Juvenile problem on Myrtle Drive.

False alarm on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Disturbing the peace on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Dog problem on Fredrick Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Chevron.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Benjamin Huff Jr., 37, 916 Airport Road, entry and remaining after being forbidden. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Unauthorized entry on Twin Oaks Road.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Loose cow on Concordia Park Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Loose cow on Concordia Park Drive.

Suspicious person on Glasscock Island Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 84.

Fight on U.S. 84.

Harassment on U.S. 84.

Medical call on U.S. 84.

Welfare check on Bailey Circle.

Suspicious person on Sage Road.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Criminal property damage on Cottondale Court.

Civil matter on Ralphs Road.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Hammett Addition Circle.

Suspicious person on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fight on Shady Acres Circle.