Ferriday advances to second round of LHSAA playoffs Published 10:42 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

FERRIDAY — Jonesboro-Hodge was no match for the Ferriday Trojans Friday night. Ferriday played its best football all season to earn the 34-6 victory and advance in the LHSAA Non-Select Division IV playoffs.

Head Coach Cleothis Cummings Jr. said his team ran the ball well in the win and played complete football for the first time all season. The Trojans will advance to play Kentwood at Kentwood next week.

“It was a big win for a first round playoff game in a while. It feels good. The kids feel good,” Cummings said. “We still have a job to do. We will take in this win tonight before getting back to work.”

Ferriday had played well in some games this season but had not gotten all three phases of the game to come together at the same time. It clicked Friday night.

Cummings said the kids have corrected a lot of things and his quarterback threw the ball well. He was proud of all of his players. Freshman defensive back Andrew Foster stepped up to make a big impact for his team Friday night.

“Our D-line played well, our linebackers did a good job and our secondary was awesome. We had several interceptions and two of them were by a freshman,” Cummings said. “We still have a lot of growing up to do.”

Ferriday will need to control the clock and keep the ball out of Kentwoods hands next week to advance in the LHSAA playoffs. He said the Kentwood team is explosive and has a program of tradition. They are not a team the Trojans can take lightly.

Ferriday’s home support and away support will always be a big factor in the game. Cummings said he appreciates the fans who came to their playoff game.

“We appreciate the ones who were here especially in the rain. We need that support to travel with us next week,” Cummings said