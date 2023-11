Ferriday playoff games paused with power outage Published 9:04 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter and Ferriday High School have paused football games with the power out. The lights went out around 8:55 pm but are starting to warm up and come back on.

Covenant Christian Academy is up 28-6 with 5:47 in the 4 quarter over Delta Charter.