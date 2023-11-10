GALLERY: Natchez Walmart showcases remodel with grand re-opening event Published 2:43 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

1 of 11

NATCHEZ — A lot has changed inside the Natchez Walmart, so much that it merits a “grand re-opening” ceremony and ribbon cutting that took place Friday morning.

Innovative remodeling from inside the store to the pickup lanes for online orders has been done to elevate the Walmart shopper’s experience, store officials said.

For a second, one might forget that they’re inside the Natchez Walmart and think they’ve stepped through a portal to Baton Rouge or Jackson.

Email newsletter signup

Except, a mural representing Natchez that depicts the Mississippi River and “Welcome to Historic Natchez” sign greets customers at the entrance to the store.

The mural was created by an anonymous local artist, said store manager Leslie Mongo.

Further inside, layout changes make the clothing sections feel like a department store with mannequins along the walls. The remodel of the checkout and grocery sections give the store the fresh-modern look one might expect in larger cities.

The remodel is part of an upgrade to 117 different Walmart stores nationwide, with more renovations planned for other stores in 2024.

Walmart has invested over half a billion dollars in the changes to these supercenters, giving them each new paint and signage on both the interior and exterior, new checkout design, expanded pharmacies, interactive displays and digital touchpoints and more space to make the stores feel less crowded and easier to navigate.

The remodel also comes with a lot of rearranging, so regular customers might find their items in a different location than they’re used to.

However, they can appreciate the remodeled look and other items on the shelves while they’re trying to find what they’re looking for, or just ask an associate for help, one employee said.

Before Friday’s ribbon cutting, Natchez Walmart recognized team members with 30-plus years of experience working at the store.

Team spirit was shown by employees who showed smiling faces and participated in a store chant before and after Friday’s ceremony.

Natchez Walmart also presented two $1,000 checks to Monica’s Hope — a nonprofit that provides assistance to cancer patients — and to the Natchez Adams County Council on Aging.

“As a company, we strive to serve our community through donations,” Mongo said. “My goal this coming year is to reach out to city leaders and provide funds and different resources to the community because we’re here for the community and want to make a difference.”

In fiscal year 2023 Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $8.1 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Mississippi, store officials said.

Learn more at corporate.walmart.com.