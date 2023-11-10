Louisiana General Election: Concordia Parish votes in police jury runoff, local propositions Published 3:13 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Louisiana and Concordia Parish specifically has several local and state officers and propositions on the ballot for the Nov. 18 General Election.

Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 11.

Louisiana House Representative District 21 C. Travis Johnson of Ferriday faces challenger Jamie Davis of Waterproof.

Also on the ballot for the General Election are runoffs for Secretary of State, Attorney General, and State Treasurer and — in Concordia Parish — Police Jury District 2 and District 3 Place B.

In the Police Jury District 2 runoff, Kenneth Wayne Simpson will face Raymond T. Riley. Simpson collected 40 percent or 232 votes to Riley’s 22 percent or 130 votes during the Oct. 14 primary election.

Incumbent police juror Scottie Whittington and Cornell Lewis are in a runoff for the Police Jury District 3, Place B seat. Whittington collected 46 percent or 411 votes to Lewis’s 42 percent or 376 votes during the primaries.

In statewide elections, voters will choose between “Gwen” Collins-Greenup or Nancy Landry for Secretary of State; Lindsey Cheek or “Liz” Baker Murrill for Attorney General; and John Fleming or Dustin Granger for Treasurer.

Two parish propositions appear on the ballot regarding whether or not to support the school board and Concordia Fire District No. 2 with tax dollars.

Parishwide, voters will choose yes or no on the renewal of the Concordia Parish School District 13 mills for 10 years.

The second proposition asks only voters who are serviced by Fire Protection District No. 2 whether they support raising the ad valorem tax millage allocated to fire protection from 6.94 to 10 mills

Voters will also choose “yes” or “no” to statewide Constitutional Amendments listed below.

Proposed Amendment No. 1

“Do you support an amendment to clarify that the timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and his return of a vetoed bill to the legislature is based upon the legislative session in which the bill passed and to authorize the legislature, if it is in session, to reconsider vetoed bills without convening a separate veto session? (Effective January 8, 2024) (Amends Article III, Section 18)”

Proposed Amendment No. 2

“Do you support an amendment to remove provisions of the Constitution of Louisiana which created the following inactive special funds within the state treasury: Atchafalaya Basin Conservation Fund, Higher Education Louisiana Partnership Fund, Millennium Leverage Fund, Agricultural and Seafood Products Support Fund, First Use Tax Trust Fund, Louisiana Investment Fund for Enhancement and to provide for the transfer of any remaining monies in such funds to the state general fund? (Repeals Article VII, Sections 4(D)(4)(b), 10.4, 10.10, and 10.12(B) and (C) and Article IX, Sections 9 and 10)”

Proposed Amendment No. 3

“Do you support an amendment to authorize the local governing authority of a parish to provide an ad valorem tax exemption for qualified first responders? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(O))” 2023

Proposed Amendment No. 4

“Do you support an amendment authorizing the legislature, after securing a two-thirds vote of each house, to use up to two hundred fifty million dollars from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to alleviate a budget deficit subject to conditions set forth by law and allowing the legislature to modify such conditions for accessing the monies in the fund, subject to two-thirds vote? (Amends Article VII, Section 10.15(E)(1) and (F); Adds Article VII, Section 10.15(G))”