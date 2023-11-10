The Natchez Festival of Music presents Rock the Halls, Christmas Cabaret
Published 2:13 pm Friday, November 10, 2023
The Natchez Festival of Music will host a musical variety show aptly named “Rock the Halls, Christmas Cabaret” in December.
The show will be Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Natchez Civic Center. 215 Franklin St. The show will fuse the magic of Christmas with the pulse of rock-n-roll.
What’s on the Playbill?
- Original Christmas rock anthems
- Rocking remakes of holiday classics
- Comedy sketches
- Dance routines
- Audience interactions and many surprises
Email newsletter signup
Tickets are $40 each or purchase a table for 10 at just $350.
To purchase tickets visit www.natchezfestivalofmusic.com