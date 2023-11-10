The Natchez Festival of Music presents Rock the Halls, Christmas Cabaret

Published 2:13 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Natchez Festival of Music will host a musical variety show aptly named “Rock the Halls, Christmas Cabaret” in December.

The show will be Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Natchez Civic Center. 215 Franklin St. The show will fuse the magic of Christmas with the pulse of rock-n-roll.

What’s on the Playbill?

  • Original Christmas rock anthems
  • Rocking remakes of holiday classics
  • Comedy sketches
  • Dance routines
  • Audience interactions and  many surprises

Tickets are $40 each or purchase a table for 10 at just $350.

To purchase tickets visit  www.natchezfestivalofmusic.com

