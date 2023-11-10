UPDATE: Writing on the wall leads to police investigation at Ferriday High; All-clear given Published 12:40 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Schools Superintendent Toyua Bachus said a Friday morning threat that caused Ferriday High School students to evacuate and led police to investigate was from writing on a wall, apparently by one of the students at the high school.

“We gathered the students and spoke with them after it was over,” Bachus said. “We take all threats seriously.”

The handwritten message on a wall led Ferriday Police in collaboration with other agencies to do a thorough sweep of the school to ensure that there were no explosives or other threats to students’ safety.

“We want to thank Ferriday Police Department and investigators Smith and Collins and the collaboration of other agencies for their thorough investigation to ensure our students are safe,” Bachus said.

Police Chief Sam King said the school had been cleared for operations to resume normally within an hour on Friday morning.

“It’s a big disruption to school operations and to the educational process, but we’ve got to take the necessary precautions to make sure everyone is safe,” King said. “We’re working to locate the individual responsible for making the threat and they will be dealt with accordingly.”