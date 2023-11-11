GALLERY: Chillin’ with Chili for a good cause
Published 6:54 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023
Folks line up to get a taste at the Rotary Chili Cook-off (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Firefighter's Association (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Firefighter's Association (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Best tent, Cook Lawn and Tractor (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
Best tent, Cook Lawn and Tractor (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Best tent, Cook Lawn and Tractor (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
People's choice award goes to Trinity Men's Club (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
First place winner judges' choice Natchez Firefighter's Association (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
First place winner judges' choice Natchez Firefighter's Association (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
Third place winner judges' choice 95 Country (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Second place winner judges' choice Marcel (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Magnolia Bluffs (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Delta Sigma Theta (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Bob's Bar & Grill (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Krewe of Phoenix rocking a Bon Jovi inspired tent. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Concordia Bank Pit Crew at the chili cook-off. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Concordia Bank Pit Crew at the chili cook-off. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — The Rotary Club of Natchez’s annual chili cook-off was as successful as ever with people lining up to get a taste on the Natchez bluff.
For $10, participants could sample any of the chilis and pick their favorite for a people’s choice award.
All event proceeds benefit Natchez Children’s Services, which supports child abuse victims and families.
Awards went to the best-decorated tent with the most spirit, the judges’ choice of best chili and the people’s choice.
Cook Lawn and Tractor took the best tent award with decorations inspired by the love life of Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
People’s choice for best chili goes to Trinity Men’s Club.
In the judges’ choice category, Natchez Firefighter’s Association took first place, Marcel took second and 95 Country took third.
Here are photos from today’s festivities.
