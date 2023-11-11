GALLERY: Chillin’ with Chili for a good cause Published 6:54 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

1 of 17

NATCHEZ — The Rotary Club of Natchez’s annual chili cook-off was as successful as ever with people lining up to get a taste on the Natchez bluff.

For $10, participants could sample any of the chilis and pick their favorite for a people’s choice award.

All event proceeds benefit Natchez Children’s Services, which supports child abuse victims and families.

Email newsletter signup

Awards went to the best-decorated tent with the most spirit, the judges’ choice of best chili and the people’s choice.

Cook Lawn and Tractor took the best tent award with decorations inspired by the love life of Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

People’s choice for best chili goes to Trinity Men’s Club.

In the judges’ choice category, Natchez Firefighter’s Association took first place, Marcel took second and 95 Country took third.

Here are photos from today’s festivities.



































