Crime Reports: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Devontae Perry, Age N/A, 14 Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for violation of protective order. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Tuesday, Nov. 7

Tyrietta Machae Jackson, Age N/A, 418 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $87.50 on first count, $477.50 on second count, and $677.50 on third count.

Arrests — Monday, Nov. 6

Roy Cornelius Stewart, Age N/A, 1301 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on John R. Junkin Drive.

Missing person on Aldren Court.

Accident on Bingaman Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Church’s.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Pizza Hut.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Delta Bank.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Forgery/embezzlement on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Bowman Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jason Lee Akin, 33 Colonial Parkway, Burleson, Texas, on charge of two counts of controlled substance violations. Held on $20,000 bond.

William Green Jr., 56, Traceside Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple animal cruelty. Released on $500.00 bond.

Vantrell Learon Jenkins, 36, Ivy Lane, Natchez, on charge of credit cards; use with intent to defraud. Held on $25,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on State Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Dog problem on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Martins Lane.

Dog problem on Case Street.

Pursuit on Greenfield Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Fire on State Park Road.

Intelligence report on James Brown Avenue.

Shots fired on Morgantown Road.

Shots fired on Greenfield Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Property damage on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Cranfield Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Traceside Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Cloverdale Road.

False alarm on Tasha Drive.

Traffic stop on Tripplet Drive.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Burglary on Firetower Road.

Threats on Jack Kelly Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Spokane Road.

Threats on Fieldview Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Kevin Martin, 37, Ferriday, outstanding warrants from Vidalia Police Department. No bond set.

Robert Todd, 36, 287 Sage Road, Vidalia, probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jon Michael Cowan, 29, 306 Dunbarton Road, Ferriday, vehicle burglary. Bond set at $37,500.

Joe Taunton, 44, 2069 Eleanor St., cruelty to a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Bond set at $55,000.

Benjamine Huff, Jr., 37, 916 Airport Road, entry and remaining after being forbidden. Bond set at $1,250.

Donterrius Lewis, 25, 208 Tim Con Alley, Ferriday, probation violation. No bond set.

Amanda Jackson, 35, 244 Cowan St., Ridgecrest, probation violation. No bond set.