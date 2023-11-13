Concordia Parish Schools ranked 2nd highest most improved school district in Louisiana Published 10:12 am Monday, November 13, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — All public schools in Concordia Parish saw growth in their school performance score administered the Louisiana Department of Education compared with last year’s score.

“This remarkable accomplishment positions us as the second-highest performer in terms of growth in SPS across Louisiana,” the school district announced in a news release.

Superintendent Toyua Bachus said the parish-wide school performance growth is a first during her administration.

Email newsletter signup

The school district as a whole saw a growth of 6 points, elevating the district score from 65.7 to 71.7.

The chart below shows the growth from 2022 to 2023 across the district.

In August, it was announced that for the second year in a row, Concordia Parish has been listed in the top 10 school districts showing the highest growth in Mastery scores based on 2022-2023 LEAP results.

Bachus expressed an overwhelming sense of joy and pride in the noteworthy progress witnessed across all schools in the district.

Acknowledging the ongoing commitment to improvement, Board Vice-President Lisette Forman said, “While we recognize the challenges ahead, the strides we’ve taken are a cause for genuine celebration. The collective dedication and hard work of our staff members have elevated the performance scores of every school in Concordia Parish.”

Additionally, the district announced six of the eleven schools in the district ascended to a higher letter grade on an A, B, C, D, F scale.

This accomplishment is a testament to the relentless pursuit of academic excellence within the district, Bachus said.

“We are more than a district; we are a dynamic force on the move. I consider myself blessed to lead Concordia Parish Schools during this exciting period of growth and success. While acknowledging the work ahead, we are driven by a clear vision, defined goals, and an unwavering determination to achieve them. I am grateful for the trust and unwavering support we receive from the school board, which strengthens our resolve as we embark on this journey together.”

To fortify and sustain this upward trajectory, Concordia Parish Schools has established Instructional Leadership Teams. These teams play a pivotal role in fostering data-driven instruction and promoting collaborative efforts among educators.

“Our goal is not just to be among the best, but to surpass expectations. Implementing the Instructional Leadership Team is a strategic move to ensure we continue to give our students the best education,” Bachus said.

“As Concordia Parish Schools continue to soar to new heights, the district remains steadfast in its commitment to providing an unparalleled educational experience. The progress made thus far reflects the dedication, passion, and resilience of every member of the Concordia Parish Schools community.”