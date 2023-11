Cathedral senior signs to further baseball career Published 3:58 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Cathedral senior baseball player Jackson Navarro signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career Monday. Navarro moved back to Natchez a couple years ago from New Orleans and made an instant impact on the Green Wave team.

He earned a scholarship to play baseball at Meridian Community College and chose to sign with the Eagles.