Antoine Darrell Staples Published 6:18 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Dec. 2, 1982 – Nov. 5, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Funeral services for Antoine Darrell Staples, 40, of Alexandria, who died Sunday, November 5, 2023, in Alexandria, will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Kenneth Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at the Old Mount Plain Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 17, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Antoine was born on December 2, 1982, in Chicago, IL, the oldest son of Eugene Phillip and Denise Staples. He attended school at John F. Kennedy High School in Chicago, IL, and then he later relocated to Natchez. Antoine was a cook at Subway. In his spare time, he loved to cook, listen to music, and do math problems. He was the “life of the party” and always wore a big smile.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Freddie and Viola Staples; and his cousin Freddie Staples IV.

Antoine leaves to cherish his memories: his sisters, Sharonda Staples (Willie) and Shakeyta King; nephew, Martwan Butler; aunts, Theresa Dobbins, Loretta Staples, Ivy Staples, Deloise Staples, Shelia Staples, and Lapresa King (David); uncles, Freddie Staples III, James King, and David King, Jr; special aunt, Tanya Bennett; special friend, Crystal Stephens, and a host of cousins and other relatives and friends.

