Carolyn Good

Published 6:14 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Aug. 26, 1964 – Nov. 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Carolyn Denise Conner Good, 59, of Natchez, who passed away on November 11, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at St. James Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Wilsoni Johnson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Elgin Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Leevander Jackson Sr.

William Foster

Antoine Darrell Staples

Ronald Carl Promise Sr.

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    When do you put up your Christmas tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections