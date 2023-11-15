Carolyn Good Published 6:14 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Aug. 26, 1964 – Nov. 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Carolyn Denise Conner Good, 59, of Natchez, who passed away on November 11, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at St. James Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Wilsoni Johnson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Elgin Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.