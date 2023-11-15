Charles Edward Adams Published 11:41 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

1953-2023

NATCHEZ — Charles Edward Adams, age 70, of the Miss-Lou area, passed away at home on November 10, 2023. He was born in 1953 in Natchez to George and Tommie Adams. He lived all of his life in the Natchez-Vidalia area.

Visitation will be held before the service from noon to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matthew Temple officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Perry Adams; his mother, Annie (Tommie) Leake Adams; and his sister Carolyn Jean Adams Switzer.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Rush Adams and son Jeffery Puckett (Amber); his sister, Clara Adams Spell (Lester); and his sister Ann Adams Milner (John); adopted children Holly Adams LaPrairie and Jeremiah Adams; sister-in-law Kim Rush Golmon (James); brother-in-law Brian Rush (Rachel); brother-in-law Ken Switzer; grandson Harrison Puckett; and granddaughter Madeline Puckett; his furry companions Marley, Buddy and Nova Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charles graduated from Natchez Adams High School in 1971. After high school, he worked in the family business in two-way radio communications, which became a life-long career. He had a deep love for music and played keyboard in several local bands. Charles loved researching family history and sharing it. He had a keen memory for recalling past events in his life and enjoyed reminiscing about them. Charles also enjoyed boating with family and friends. He was a people person and enjoyed talking with people. He will be greatly missed.

Pallbearers will be Greg Easterling, Allen Whittington, David Eames, Charles Hudson, Kenny Jackson, Benji Campbell, Allen Campbell, James A. (Trey) Golmon, III, and James A. Golmon, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Blackwell, Larry Burchfield, Boyd Leake, Mike Clark, and Joe Gallender.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Vidalia Dog Pound at 501 Sycamore St., Vidalia, LA 71373, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.