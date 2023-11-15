Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 Published 6:24 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 3-9:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Nov. 7 due to Election Day)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 3-9:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 8:

Jason Lee Akin, 33, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 to controlled substance: possession of marijuana. Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $773.75.

Brittney Requilie Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Nov. 7:

Jason Lee Akin, 33, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kendrick Lee Thomas, 30, pleaded guilty to credit cards; signing with intent to defraud reduced to misdemeanor credit card use. Sentenced to 45 days with 33 days suspended. Twelve days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Anthony Cartrell Thompson, 38, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 90 days with 87 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Anthony Cartrell Thompson, 38, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Dajuana Lashea Butler, 38, charged with embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerk/persons. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

Kimberly Ann Ferguson, 41, pleaded guilty to false pretenses reduced to misdemeanor false pretense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $468.75.

Kimberly Ann Ferguson, 41, charged with false pretenses. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Barney Lee Hawkins, 27, charged with weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

Kejarris Reshad-Tramoe Holmes, 25, pleaded guilty to burglary: all but dwelling reduced to possession of stolen property. Sentenced to 90 days with 86 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Vantrell Learon Jenkins, 36, charged with credit cards; use to obtain things of value/to operate ATM with intent to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

James Edward Williams, 29, charged with arrest for domestic violence, violation of protective order/restraining order. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.