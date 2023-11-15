Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 Published 6:23 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Adams County

Nov. 3-9

Civil suits:

None.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

George Joseph Cousin III, 28, Vidalia, La. to Annalee Kristin Forman, 28, Vidalia, La.

Tony Edward Johnson, 69, Natchez to Bobbie Fleming Hinson (Fleming), 66, Natchez.

Jacob Harding Harrison II, 23, Ferriday, La. to Peyton Mallory Roberson, 23, Ferriday, La.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 2-8

Martha S. Deen to Fran M. Ater, lot 44 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

George J. Guido & Company to Lynda Thomas, n/k/a Lynda Butler Thompson, lot 11 of the Division of a Portion of Helena Plantation.

Dominique Rounds and Jeremy Bailey to James Thomas Jr., Portion of lots 10 and 11 Division of Wilderness Plantation.

David L. Eidt Jr. and Kate Sheilds Eidt to Danny J. Jones, land commencing at a point on Main Street.

Black Jack Holdings, LLC to James William Biglane, a 0.76 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Double T Properties, LLC to Peyton David Jenkins, lot 31 Eastbrook Subdivision.

Flora P. McNeal et al. to Isaiah L. McNeal, lot 27 Crown Court Subdivision.

Greg Jones and Bonnie Faye Jones to Jaliyah Janae Jackson Smith, land beginning at an iron pin set on the northerly line of Montebello Drive.

Integrity Mortgage, LLP to Hayden Kirkland, all of lot 24 and a part of lot 23 “Hammetts Morgantown Subdivision.”

Stanley Eugene Guess Jr. to Stanley Eugene Guess Jr. and Elizabeth Anne Hess, lot 3 Thre Trees Subdivision, First Development.

Mortgages:

Nov. 2-8

Fran M. Ater to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 44 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Lillie B. Sanders and Everett T. Sandersw to United Mississippi Bank, lots 281 and 282 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, Eleven Lot Addition to First Development.

Benta Thomas to Mississippi Home Corporation, lot 126 Montebello Subdivision.

Kaiser Enterprises, Inc. to Tensas State Bank, a Portion of lot 4 Hunters Hall.

Francis Sheldon Kaiser Jr., GST Exempt Trust to Tensas State Bank, a 6.35 acre tract, portion of Greenfield Plantation.

Peyton David Jenkins to Fidelity Bank, lot 31 Eastbrook Subdivision.

Triple R Investments, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, all those certain parts and portions of lots 2 and 3 of the Division and Partition of Hunter’s Hall Plantation.

Isaiah L. McNeal to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 27 Crown Court Subdivision.

Jaliyah Janae Johnson Smith to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, land beginning at an iron pin set on the northerly line of Montebello Drive.

Hayden Kirkland to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, all of lot 24 and a part of lot 23 “Hammetts Morgantown Subdivision.”

Hayden Kirkland to Mississippi Home Corporation, all of lot 24 and a part of lot 23 “Hammetts” Morgantown Subdivision.”

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Nov. 9

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

Nov. 3-8

Civil suits:

Nathaniel Smith v. Walmart Louisiana, LLC A/K/A Wal-Mart Louisiana, LLC.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Shandrea Lewis.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Willie Morgan.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. Carolyn J. Wilson.

FirstBank v. Ricky Thornhill.

Divorces:

Bobby LaKeith Madison Jr. v. Farrah Lewis Madison.

Susan Henry Harris v. Paul Cameron Harris.

Marriage license applications:

Justin Raleigh Coco Sr., 33, Monterey to Agnes Lashea Holland, 31, Monterey.

Tristan Legene Weatherly, 23, Vidalia to Skylar Rhea Adams, 22, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

JL Development, LLC to Carol L. Green, lots 14 and 15 Bingham McClure Addition.

Heather Reardon Crouch to Mindy Tipton Burts, Her Undivided ½ Interest of lot 41 Lola Annland Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Darrin Edwards Lawrence and Brenda Watkins Lawrence to Delta Bank, lot 25 Doty Subdivision.