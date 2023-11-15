Crime Reports: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 Published 6:22 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbing the peace on Maplewood Lane.

Disturbance on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop at Go Mart.

Traffic stop on Marin Avenue.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Vaughn Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit at Shop and Save.

Abandoned vehicle on Old Pond Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident at Natchez Market 2.

Drug related on Oakland Drive.

False alarm on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Holly Court.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Oriole Terrace.

Harassment on North Circle Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Bluff Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Drug related on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Jasmine Alexander, 31, North Farmer Street, Vicksburg, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, two counts of no seat belt, DUI – child endangerment, and window tint law violation. Released on $2,500 bond.

Charles James McLean, 22, Lake Forest Drive, Vancleave, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released without bond.

Patrick Dewayne Moore, 36, Cottage Farm Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense, Released without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Kristen Rachelle Berry, 27, North Magnolia Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Thursday, Nov. 9

Demarcus Levince Christmas, 38, Martins Lane, Natchez, on charges of no driver’s license and no motor vehicle liability insurance – 1st offense. Released on $624.00 bond.

Kayne Edward Davis, 19, Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charge of fleeing or eluding law enforcement officer. Released without bond.

Johnathan Keon Deal, 33, North Sunflower Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Ronald Tyson Jenkins, 22, Eagle Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, false pretenses, burglary; inhabited dwelling house, whether occupied or not, whether armed or not, motor vehicle: possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest. Held on no bond.

Jake Ryan Rayborn, 34, U.S. Highway 61 South, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Released on $500.00 bond.

Cortney Smith, 25, Rand Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and improper display cover on tag. Released on $1,000 bond.

Braxton Karl Spells, 23, Summerton Road, Byram, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and tint violation. Released on $1,000 bond.

Adrian Woods, 44, George F. West Sr. Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Dog problem on West Wilderness Road.

Harassment on Honeysuckle Lane.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Accident on Old Country Club Road.

Reports — Saturday

Dog problem on Foster Mound Road.

Welfare concern/check on Nations Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Accident on Eagles Nest Road.

Threats on Magnolia Avenue.

Property damage on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Greenfield Road.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

False alarm on West Wilderness Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North/Natchez Trace Parkway.