Elizabeth Lazarus Published 11:46 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

July 23, 1940 – Nov. 11, 2023

MEADVILLE — Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Price Lazarus will be on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Meadville Baptist Church in Meadville at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Midway Cemetery in Meadville. Rev. Keith Smith will be officiating the services with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and continue on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Meadville Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Elizabeth Ann Price Lazarus, 83, of Meadville, MS passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was born Tuesday, July 23, 1940, in Franklin County, Mississippi.

Mrs. Lazarus graduated from Bude High School and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught in the Franklin County School District. She served at Meadville Baptist Church for over 60 years, playing piano and working with the children’s choir program. She was active in the Women’s Club (GFWC) at the state and local levels. She also served as a Franklin County Election Commissioner for District 2.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Ray “Buddy” Lazarus; father, James Abner Price, Sr; mother, Martha Elizabeth McKinney Price; grandson, Joshua Bryan Lazarus; son-in-law, Danny Tutor.

Survivors include her son, Darren Lazarus of Ridgeland, MS; daughters, Suzanne Brown (Tim) of Roxie, MS and Karen Tutor of Marksville, LA; grandsons, Kyle Tutor (Regan), Ryne Tutor (Jessica), Blake Brown (Megan), Todd Brown (Lindzey), Shawn Lazarus and Brady Lazarus; granddaughter, Lauren Lazarus; six great-grandchildren, with two on the way.

Memorial donations can be made in memory of Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Lazarus to Meadville Baptist Church.

Pallbearers are Kyle Tutor, Ryne Tutor, Blake Brown, Todd Brown, Shawn Lazarus, Brady Lazarus, and Timmy Price.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.