Gail Marie Frisby

Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Gail Marie Frisby

Jan. 4, 1952 – Nov. 9, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Gail Marie Frisby, 71, of Natchez, who passed away on November 9, 2023, at her residence, will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Christian Hope Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Scott Jr. officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

