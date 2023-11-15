GALLERY: Disc golfers unite at fundraiser to build 9-hole course at North Natchez Park Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

1 of 8

By Ryan Porter and Weston Sparrow

NATCHEZ — Natchez was buzzing with excitement as disc golf enthusiasts and community members came together at the stunning Duncan Park Disc Golf Course for the highly-anticipated Auburn Classic Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11.

This one-day, two-round event, led by the dynamic duo of tournament directors Weston Sparrow and Ryan Porter, was more than just a competition; it was a celebration of community support.

Email newsletter signup

But the Auburn Classic was more than just a fun day out. It was a fundraiser with a purpose. Working closely with the City of Natchez, the organizers had a goal in mind: to bring a 9-hole disc golf course to North Natchez Park and make the sport accessible to even more locals.

And the best part? All profits from the event would go towards this worthy cause, with a target of $6,000 to purchase the Educational Disc Golf Experience (EDGE) Park Course Package.

The tournament drew in 80 participants from five different states, showcasing the widespread appeal of disc golf. The picturesque backdrop of the Duncan Park Disc Golf Course only added to the excitement and highlighted the beauty of the sport and the passion of its players.

Under the guidance of Weston Sparrow and Ryan Porter, Natchez Disc Golf put on a flawless event that perfectly blended competition with community spirit. Their dedication to the growth of disc golf in Natchez was evident throughout the tournament.

The fundraising efforts were a huge success, with an impressive $4,500 already raised.

But the drive to make a positive impact in the community didn’t stop there. An additional $1,500 is needed to bring the 9-hole course to North Natchez Park.

To encourage support, the organizers are offering special gift packages for $50, including an Auburn Classic tee-shirt, tournament stamped disc, Natchez Disc Golf sharpie, and stickers with free shipping, available on their Facebook page (Natchez Disc Golf) natchezdiscgolf@gmail.com.

The Auburn Classic Disc Golf Tournament has solidified its place as a premier event in the disc golf world.

But more importantly, it has shown the potential for sports to make a positive impact on communities. As the fundraising continues, the dream of a 9-hole disc golf course at North Natchez Park draws closer, promising a lasting legacy for generations of disc golfers in the Natchez area.