Gallery: Headed to the “SHIP,” Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

1 of 11

NATCHEZ — A police escort led the way for the Adams County Christian School team bus to go to Jackson for the MAIS 5A State Championship game against Simpson Academy. ACCS held a pep-rally with the spirit squads, students and players Wednesday.

Lisa Sanders with The Natchez Democrat took these pictures ahead of the big game Thursday night. ACCS will play Simpson Academy with kickoff set for 7 p.m.