Lee Andrew McCullen Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

July 10, 1951 – Nov. 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Lee Andrew McCullen, 72, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Monday, November 13, 2023, in Natchez will be held Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Lee was born July 10, 1951, in Natchez, the son of Rosie B. Woods and Richard McCullen. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and baseball.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Richard McCullen, Jr. and Earl McCullen; sister, Virginia Walker and infant sister, Rosie Marie Woods.

Lee leaves to cherish his memories: wife, JoAnn B. McCullen; son, Reginald Myles; daughter, De’Andranise McCullen; brother, Charlie Tolbert, Jr. (Paulette) of Washington, D.C.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com