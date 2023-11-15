Leevander Jackson Sr.

Published 6:20 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Leevander Jackson Sr., of Natchez, are at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023, at New Fork UM Church, Meadville, MS, with the Rev. Luther Bonds Jr. officiating.  Interment will follow at New Fork UM Church Cemetery in Meadville.

Mr. Jackson, age 57, passed away on November 6, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to services.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tylerfuneralhome.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page at tylerfuneralhomeinc.

