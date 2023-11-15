Nona Spencer Published 11:44 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

April 12, 1946 – Nov. 10, 2023

PORT GIBSON — Nona Lilian Mangum Spencer entered her heavenly home on November 10, 2023. Nona was born April 12, 1946, to Lilian Sorrels Mangum and Charles Martin Mangum.

She grew up in Carlisle, Mississippi, with her mother, sister, and grandmother in her grandmother’s home. She graduated from Port Gibson High School in May 1964 and married John David Spencer of Port Gibson in June 1964.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, daughter, Lori Lei Spencer; grandchildren, Anna Lea Ables (Shane) and James Turner Lessley; great-grandsons, Luke Harris Ables and John Camp Ables; sister, Charlotte Mangum Tubbs; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family.

A graveside service for family and friends will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Wintergreen Cemetery in Port Gibson.

Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

Nona loved animals and requested anyone desiring to make a memorial in her honor to send to the Hough-Dement Animal Shelter, 342 Martin Luther King Blvd, Indianola, MS 38751 or First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1106, Indianola, MS 38751.