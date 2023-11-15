Ronald Carl Promise Sr. Published 6:17 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

April 18, 1959 – Oct. 29, 2023

Memorial services for Ronald Carl Promise, Sr.,64, of Houston, TX, who died Sunday, October 29, 2023, in Houston, will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Ronald was born on April 18, 1959, the son of Audrey Jackson Promise and John Thomas Promise, Sr. He wore many hats as a truck driver, jailer, and a security guard/supervisor. Ronald enjoyed watching television shows including westerns, Black Lightning, and especially “Hattie” from the Madea plays and movies; sports of all kinds, and Televangelist TD Jakes, his favorite. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. But none of these things compared to him being an avid reader, student, and teacher of God’s Holy Bible.

Email newsletter signup

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brothers, Larry Promise and Gregory Harris; nephew, Alex Promise, Jr; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Ronald leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Ronald C. Promise, Jr. and Stephen Ray Scott, whom he raised as his own; brothers, Richarter “Ricky” Jackson, Michael Weatherspoon, Alex Promise, Sr., John Promise, Jr., Clinton Promise, and Darian Promise; sisters, Georgia Bennett, Janice Promise, Shawana Promise, and Vanessa Promise; grandchildren, Mariella Raquell and Gavin Scott; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.