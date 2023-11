Wilford Roy Mays Published 6:11 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

July 13, 1991 – Nov. 4, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Funeral services for Wilford Roy Mays, Jr., 32, of Ferriday, LA will be held Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. from Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.