William Foster Published 6:19 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Feb. 23, 1945 – Nov. 14, 2023

Graveside services for William A. “Bill” Foster, 78 of Church Hill, Mississippi who died peacefully Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Mississippi State Veterans Home – Collins will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the O’Quinn Family Cemetery in Church Hill under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Reverend Susan Long Hood and music will be provided by Daniel Guedon and Jenny Guedon.

Bill was born February 23, 1945, in Natchez, Mississippi the son of F.A. “Papa Fox” Foster and Clara Nell Foster. He was a lifelong member of Church Hill United Methodist Church. Bill lived his entire life in Church Hill where he worked as a farmer and woodworker and was employed by the Natchez Trace Parkway Service. He attended school in Fayette and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963 after which he served in the United States Coast Guard.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Sue Foster Brasseal and Judy Foster Smith. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda O’Quinn Foster; two children, Jeremy Adam Foster and William Franklin Foster; two grandchildren Kamea Mele Foster and Landon Scott Crum; one sister, Mary Lee Foster Denton and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be his nephews.

The family deeply appreciates the compassionate care Bill received at Mississippi State Veterans Home – Collins, Covington County Hospital and St. Joseph Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.