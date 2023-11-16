Vidalia police investigating ‘kids shooting at each other’ Tuesday night Published 10:19 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — The Vidalia Police Department is actively investigating the gunshots fired Tuesday night in the area of North Magnolia and Florida streets.

Officials believe multiple juveniles were firing at each other and said no one was injured.

At least three gunshots were fired and one bullet struck a nearby car, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.

Email newsletter signup

After receiving a 911 call about gunshots being fired at approximately 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, police received a second call concerning people running from North Oak Street toward the old ball fields, Merrill said.

With the assistance of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ferriday Police Department Chief of Police Sam King, officers were able to apprehend the individuals running by the old ball fields. Three juveniles were arrested at that time. A fourth person was brought in to VPD for questioning as a witness wasn’t involved in the shooting, Merrill said.

Names are not released because they are juveniles.

Merrill said this remains an open investigation and more charges could be made.

“It’s still under investigation, he said. “They have been charged as juveniles and more charges are pending. … I can’t speculate on the reason (for the shooting). Everybody has different stories and they are not being cooperative.”

VPD asks anyone with information concerning this matter to contact them.

“The police department wants to remind the public that this is still an active and ongoing investigation, and more arrests are pending,” the department shared on social media.

“If you, or anyone you know (has) any information about this incident, we encourage the public to reach out to the police department and speak with Criminal Investigations supervisor Captain Jimmy Watts.”