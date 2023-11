Cammie Berry, Sr. Published 10:23 am Friday, November 17, 2023

PATTISON – Graveside services for Cammie Berry, Sr., 63, of Fayette, MS who died on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at his residence will be at Little Zion Christian Church Cemetery Pattison, MS on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. C. Felton officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.