Crime Reports: Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, November 17, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday, Nov. 10

Elizabeth Anne Free, 41, 108 Holly Court, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $701.07.

Kendrick D. Williams, 41, 2 Reba Christian Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Shots fired on Seals Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Three fraud/false pretense reports on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Threats on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on Hunt Circle.

Reports — Monday

Burglary on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on Jefferson Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on New Street.

False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Juvenile problem on Lewis Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Tony Coleman, 20, Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charge of forgery. Held on $1,000 bond.

Shaqueda Hawkins, 39, Chamberlain Road, Natchez, on charge of no tag. Released on $253.75 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Danyell Trishunn Crawford, 30, West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of simple animal cruelty. Released without bond.

Gerald Wayne Nettles, 35, Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for Drug Court. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Theft on State Street.

Disturbance on Fieldview Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Accident on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Monday

Lost/stolen tag on Emerald Mound Road.

Theft on Otis Redding Drive.

Malicious mischief on Kaiser Lake Road.

Accident on James Brown Avenue.

Juvenile problem on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Cloverdale Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Kaiser Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road/Cemetery Road.