Ferriday fights to the end in playoff loss Published 10:43 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

KENTWOOD — Kentwood controlled the LHSAA Non-Select IV second playoff round game in a 46-8 win over Ferriday Friday night. It was a tough game for the Trojans, who scored late in the fourth quarter.

Head Coach Cleothis Cummings Jr. said his team never quit in the fourth quarter. Caleb Ellis, a junior back, scored the Trojans’ lone touchdown.

“We weren’t going to lay down. We wanted to keep fighting. You don’t quit just because you are behind,” Cummings said.

Ferriday finished the season 5-7 with a 3-3 record in district play. Kentwood improves to 9-2 on the season. Cummings told his team after the game he appreciated them. This season was his second full year with the program.

He is proud of the team despite the challenges they have had this season. Ferriday started to peak at the end of the season just in time for the playoffs.

“I’m proud of them in their aspect of learning and accepting the teaching we gave them,” Cummings said. “I’ll miss all of them. They are a special group of kids. We didn’t have them for four years. No telling how good they could have been in four years of football. A lot of the things we wanted to eliminate, that kept us from being good, we were able to do that for the most part. We are still working on discipline and comprehension. It takes time with it.”

Ferriday will lose eight seniors from the football team but should return several key players at running back and wide receiver. The Trojan’s defensive line and secondary is also coming back.

“The future is bright for us,” Cummings said. “Proud of my guys. The coaching staff and players. They all played an important role in this season and we accomplished what people didn’t think we were able to.”