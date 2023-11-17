Gallery: Snapshots of a championship win Published 2:09 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

JACKSON — Adams County Christian School won its third state playoff championship in school history Thursday night. The Rebels beat Simpson Academy 47-29 to take the title.

Simpson Academy controlled the historical series against ACCS by winning six of the previous nine games. ACCS stayed in control of the game to beat Simpson Academy for the fourth time in program history. The neutral site win was also AC’s ninth win away from home this season.

Enjoy this photo gallery of the evening taken by Jody Upton for The Natchez Democrat.