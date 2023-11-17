Gallery: Snapshots of a championship win
Published 2:09 pm Friday, November 17, 2023
Coleman Carter protects the football. Simpson Academy had four turnovers while ACCS had two. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
Adrian Walker (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
Jordan Berry (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
Coleman Carter (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
ACCS Senior Damion Johnson finished with 31 yards receiving for the Rebels Thursday night. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
Sean Kerry Cothern had five rushes for four yards. He made a bigger impact on the defensive side of the ball with eight tackles. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
ACCS junior Adrian Walker ran a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and broke tackles on the return. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
Coleman Carter tries to duck a tackle. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
ACCS junior Coleman Carter had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
ACCS senior Jordan Berry had 34 yards on two rushes and scored a touchdown Thursday night. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
ACCS Senior Damion Johnson carries the ball down the field. He had a touchdown reception called back on a penalty Thursday night. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
ACCS sophomore Tristan Burns carries the ball up the field. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
ACCS sophomore Tristan Burns breaks a tackle to advance the ball down the field. He finished with 21 rushing yards and a touchdown. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
ACCS sophomore Tristan Burns scored on a 15 yard rush for the Rebels and provided an offensive spark. He will return next year. (Jody Upton | The Natchez Democrat)
JACKSON — Adams County Christian School won its third state playoff championship in school history Thursday night. The Rebels beat Simpson Academy 47-29 to take the title.
Simpson Academy controlled the historical series against ACCS by winning six of the previous nine games. ACCS stayed in control of the game to beat Simpson Academy for the fourth time in program history. The neutral site win was also AC’s ninth win away from home this season.
Enjoy this photo gallery of the evening taken by Jody Upton for The Natchez Democrat.