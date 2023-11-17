Gibson honored for excellence in local government by state board Published 1:03 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

JACKSON — On Thursday in a special ceremony at the Mississippi Governor’s Office, Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson was presented the 2023 Excellence in Local Government Award by the MS Personnel Board and Governor Tate Reeves. Gibson was the only municipal official in the State of Mississippi to receive this honor.

In presenting the award, Reeves commended Gibson on his many years of public service, going back even to high school and college. He spoke of the many positive things happening in Natchez under Gibson’s leadership, including tremendous economic growth, a renewal of city parks and playgrounds, and a return to prominence for such an important and historic city.

“Mayor Gibson exemplifies the best in public leadership, and I applaud the Personnel Board in making this selection,” Reeves said.

Upon receiving the recognition, Gibson thanked the Governor and the MS Personnel Board, and spoke of his joy in serving Natchez.

“Growing up with the best of parents who believed in road trips to places all over Mississippi, I always loved Natchez. Never did I imagine then that I would have the opportunity to do what I am doing now. It is truly a blessing and an honor.”

Having moved to Natchez in 2016, Gibson was elected mayor in 2020 with close to 64 percent of the vote and solid support from every demographic. Since then, the city has experienced record growth and job creation, with over 1000 homes being purchased in Natchez – Adams County, close to 300 new businesses opened, and well over 1,000 new jobs created. The city has embarked upon several million dollars in infrastructure improvement to parks, buildings, streets, and drainage projects. As mayor, Gibson has also led the way for record raises for the city’s police officers, firefighters and public works employees, all while balancing the budget and not raising taxes.

The Excellence in Local Government Award was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2012. Municipal leaders from all over the state are considered each year, and the State Personnel Board selects one individual each year to be honored. Gibson is the first municipal official from Natchez to ever receive the award. He is also the first Mississippi Mayor to ever be so honored.