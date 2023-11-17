Green Wave Hoops sweep Tensas Academy Published 1:41 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School’s varsity and junior varsity basketball teams rebounded from tough outings at home against Brookhaven Academy last Tuesday night to sweep Tensas Academy last Thursday night.

In the varsity boys’ game, Cam Tanner connected on eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 31 points to lead the Cathedral High School Green Wave to an emphatic 71-20 win over the Tensas Academy Chiefs.

Justin Hawkins contributed with 14 points for Cathedral. The Green Wave jumped on Tensas Academy early in this match-up and led the Chiefs 18-4 by the end of the first quarter. Even though the Chiefs played better offensively in the second quarter, so did the Green Wave.

Email newsletter signup

Cathedral would end up outscoring Tensas Academy 25-9 in the second quarter to take a commanding 43-13 lead into halftime. The third quarter was total domination by the Green Wave on both ends of the court as they shut out the Chiefs 16-0 for a 59-13 advantage. Tensas Academy tried to stay with Cathedral in the fourth quarter, yet was still outscored 12-7.

The Green Wave improved to 3-2 overall and played host to River Oaks School of Monroe, La. last Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.

Cathedral girls 49, Tensas Academy 17

NATCHEZ — Kinslee Young outscored Tensas Academy by herself as she ended up with a game-high 18 points to lead the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave to a 49-17 victory over the Lady Chiefs.

Led by Young and Lillie Bertelsen, Cathedral led Tensas Academy 24-7 at the end of the first quarter and 43-11 by halftime. Bertelsen chipped with eight points. With the game out of hand, head coach Taylor Strahan went to his bench for the second half. And that allowed the Lady Chiefs to match points with the Lady Green Wave in that stretch — 4-4 in the third quarter and 2-2 in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Green Wave are now 4-1 overall. They hosted River Oaks School last Saturday at 4 p.m.

Cathedral JV boys 45, Tensas Academy 18

NATCHEZ — Just like what Cam Tanner did in the varsity boys’ game and Kinslee Young did in the varsity girls’ game, Gibson Hillyer scored more points by himself than Tensas Academy had as a team as his game-high 21 points helped Cathedral’s junior varsity Green Wave past the JV Chiefs 45-18.

Daulton Harveston added seven points and Charlie Gilly contributed with six points for Cathedral’s JV Green Wave, which led 11-3 after one quarter of play and 22-9 at halftime. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the home team pulled away as Cathedral outscored Tensas Academy’s JV Chiefs 14-2 in that frame.

The JV Green Wave (4-1) played host to River Oaks School at 3 p.m. last Saturday.

Cathedral JV girls 40, Tensas Academy 10

NATCHEZ — Caroline Carlton led a balanced scoring attack for Cathedral’s junior varsity Lady Green Wave with a game-high nine points as they cruised to a 40-10 win over Tensas Academy’s junior varsity Lady Chiefs.

Payden Brown and Wells Linton scored six points each while Anna Arthur added five points for the JV Lady Green Wave, who led 12-0 over the JV Lady Chiefs at the end of the first quarter and 20-2 at halftime. Cathedral’s JV Lady Green Wave then posted another shutout as they outscored Tensas Academy’s JV Lady Chiefs 15-0 in the third quarter.

Cathedral’s JV Lady Green Wave (no record available) hosted River Oaks School to begin a four-game set at 2 p.m. last Saturday.