Mildred Frye Published 10:25 am Friday, November 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Mildred Frye, 68, of Fayette, MS who died on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Baton Rouge, LA will be at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church in Natchez on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. M Irving officiating. Burial will follow at the Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.