Parade of Parks: City shows off improvements at Jack Waite Park Published 11:49 am Friday, November 17, 2023

The city’s Parade of Parks continued Thursday afternoon at Jack Waite Park on McCabe Street in Natchez. City officials got help from Ryland Johnson, great nephew of Ward 1 Alderwoman Valencia Hall, who helped to unveil the park’s new sign. The city spent more than a year renovating and refreshing each of the city’s parks. At Jack Waite, new features include a disc golf basket as well as tables for checkers and chess and other new playground equipment. From left are city Parks and Recreation Department employees Adrian Johnson and Ryan Porter, Ryland Johnson, Hall, and city employee Nora Newman and Porter’s mother, Betty Sue Porter. The city’s Parade of Parks continues on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. at Osceola Park, 204 Choctaw St. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)