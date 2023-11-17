Parade of Parks: City shows off improvements at Jack Waite Park

Published 11:49 am Friday, November 17, 2023

By Jan Griffey

The city’s Parade of Parks continued Thursday afternoon at Jack Waite Park on McCabe Street in Natchez. City officials got help from Ryland Johnson, great nephew of Ward 1 Alderwoman Valencia Hall, who helped to unveil the park’s new sign. The city spent more than a year renovating and refreshing each of the city’s parks. At Jack Waite, new features include a disc golf basket as well as tables for checkers and chess and other new playground equipment. From left are city Parks and Recreation Department employees Adrian Johnson and Ryan Porter, Ryland Johnson, Hall, and city employee Nora Newman and Porter’s mother, Betty Sue Porter. The city’s Parade of Parks continues on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. at Osceola Park, 204 Choctaw St. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

Email newsletter signup

More News

Gibson honored for excellence in local government by state board

No attorney general opinion yet on legality of Oct. 14 special city meeting

City settles long-lingering lawsuit with Titan Tire for $725,000

Truth Lounge owners seek damages from Gibson, unnamed defendants in lawsuit

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    When do you put up your Christmas tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections