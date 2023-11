Rebecca Clark Published 10:29 am Friday, November 17, 2023

May 13, 1971 – Nov. 15, 2023

RIDGECREST, La. — Funeral services for Rebecca “Becky” Renee Clark, 52, of Ridgecrest, who died Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Baton Rouge, will be held at a later date under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.