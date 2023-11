Steven Carl Myers Published 10:27 am Friday, November 17, 2023

Oct. 31, 1987 – Nov. 15, 2023

MONTEREY, La. — Memorial services for Steven “Bobo/B-Rock” Carl Myers, 36, of Monterey, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at noon with Bro. Jeremy Howington officiating.