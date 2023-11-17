Thomas C. Smith Published 10:28 am Friday, November 17, 2023

July 4, 1943 – Nov. 15, 2023

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Thomas C. “Tommy” Smith, 80, of Natchez who died Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in Natchez, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com