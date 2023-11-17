Thomas Cyril Smith Published 6:26 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Services for Thomas Cyril Smith, 80, who died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at his home will be at Assumption Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Father Aaron M. Williams officiating.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.

Tommy was born on July 4, 1943, in Plaquemine, Louisiana, and lived his life for his family. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Tommy led by example and always made time for those that needed him.

He had an extensive career in the heating and cooling business that began with Acme Refrigeration in Baton Rouge which led to a move to Natchez in 1962 to open up a local branch. In 1984, he and his wife, Nancy, opened Tempco Supply, a local wholesale heating and cooling supply store. They later retired and made their home in the country on Duck Pond Road.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Elise Ratcliff Smith; his parents, Robert and Rita Mae Smith; his siblings, Judy Smith and Steve Smith; and a brother-in-law, Bobby Wilson.

He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Anderson and Melissa Serio; five granddaughters, Hannah Howard Gambe (Rich), Wesley Anderson, Mollie Anderson, Carmen Serio and Carrie Serio; great-grandchildren, Carson and Merritt Gambe and Camille and Charlie Anderson; sisters Bobbie Smith Beamon (Matt) and Valerie Wilson; and a sister-in-law, Jo Ann Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be Grover Yelverton, Jimmy Willard, David Smith, William Dees, Trent Bondy, Paul Herring, Chad Bloodworth, Britt Bloodworth, Jim Milton, Charles Green, John Ratcliff, Steve Smith Jr., Lambert Louviere Jr., David Bondy, Clay Bloodworth and Rich Gambe.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to Catholic Charities, 731 South Pear Orchard, Suite 51, Ridgeland, MS 39157