Video: Rebels claim MAIS 5A State Championship Published 1:09 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

JACKSON — Adams County Christian School capped off a 12-3 season with a MAIS 5A State Title Thursday night. The Rebels beat Simpson Academy 47-29 at Jackson Academy.

If you missed the game or wanted to relive the experience again here is a first person video view of the state title win. Jody Upton with The Natchez Democrat took the pictures in this video.

ACCS last won a state title in 2018.