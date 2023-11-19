Concordia Parish chooses two police jurors, decides school, fire protection millage requests Published 8:29 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish voters went to the polls on Saturday to choose candidates in local and statewide runoff elections and to decide state and local propositions.

Kenneth Wayne Simpson, incumbent, was elected Police Juror in District 2. Cornell Lewis was elected Police Juror in District 3.

And residents chose to renew the Concordia Parish School District’s 13-mill tax levy and to raise the ad valorem tax millage to 10 mills for fire protection in District No. 2.

Voter turnout in Concordia Parish in the runoff election was roughly 26 percent of registered voters:

Here are voting results for local and statewide races and propositions:

Louisiana House Rep. District 21C

Travis Johnson of Ferriday — 1,972 or 57 percent

Jamie Davis of Waterproof — 1,459 or 43 percent

Concordia Parish Police Juror District 2

Kenneth Wayne Simpson — 372 or 74 percent

Raymond T. Riley — 134 or 26 percent

Concordia Parish Police Juror District 3

Scottie Whittington — 329 or 44 percent

Cornell Lewis — 422 or 56 percent

Renewal of the Concordia Parish School District 13 mills for 10 years

Yes — 1,965 or 63 percent

No — 1,176 or 37 percent

Fire Protection District No. 2 — Do you support raising the ad valorem tax millage allocated to fire protection from 6.94 to 10 mills

Yes — 692 or 55 percent

No — 572 or 45 percent

Secretary of State

Gwen Collins-Greenup, Democrat — 221,698 or 33 percent

Nancy Landry, Republican — 446,038 or 67 percent

Attorney General

Lindsey Cheek, Democrat — 225,011 or 34 percent

Liz Baker Murrill — 444,081 or 66 percent

State Treasurer

John Fleming, Republican — 437,303 or 65 percent

Dustin Granger, Democrat — 230,961 or 35 percent

Proposed Amendment No. 1 — “Do you support an amendment to clarify that the timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and his return of a vetoed bill to the legislature is based upon the legislative session in which the bill passed and to authorize the legislature, if it is in session, to reconsider vetoed bills without convening a separate veto session? (Effective January 8, 2024) (Amends Article III, Section 18)”

Yes — 386,854 or 61 percent

No — 247,131 or 39 percent

Proposed Amendment No. 2 — “Do you support an amendment to remove provisions of the Constitution of Louisiana which created the following inactive special funds within the state treasury: Atchafalaya Basin Conservation Fund, Higher Education Louisiana Partnership Fund, Millennium Leverage Fund, Agricultural and Seafood Products Support Fund, First Use Tax Trust Fund, Louisiana Investment Fund for Enhancement and to provide for the transfer of any remaining monies in such funds to the state general fund? (Repeals Article VII, Sections 4(D)(4)(b), 10.4, 10.10, and 10.12(B) and (C) and Article IX, Sections 9 and 10)”

Yes — 346,492 or 55 percent

No — 247,131 or 45 percent

Proposed Amendment No. 3 — “Do you support an amendment to authorize the local governing authority of a parish to provide an ad valorem tax exemption for qualified first responders? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(O))” 2023

Yes — 338,560 or 53 percent

No — 300,250 or 45 percent

Proposed Amendment No. 4 — “Do you support an amendment authorizing the legislature, after securing a two-thirds vote of each house, to use up to two hundred fifty million dollars from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to alleviate a budget deficit subject to conditions set forth by law and allowing the legislature to modify such conditions for accessing the monies in the fund, subject to two-thirds vote? (Amends Article VII, Section 10.15(E)(1) and (F); Adds Article VII, Section 10.15(G))”

Yes — 277,770 or 44 percent

No — 353,373 percent or 56 percent