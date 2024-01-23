Doris Warren Simmons Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Aug. 10, 1939 – Jan. 22, 2024

FLOWOOD, MS – Doris Warren Simmons, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Brandon, MS.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at Christway Church in Flowood, MS. Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. with service to follow.

Graveside service will conclude at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Even in her final days, Doris had a smile on her face and was still being used by the Lord to minister to others. She was always known by family and friends as a “prayer warrior” and you knew when you had her prayers, you were covered.

Born on Aug. 10, 1939, to Robert Lee and Emma Elizabeth Etheridge. Doris was raised in Liberty, MS, and later married Billy Joe Warren on March 25, 1959.

Billy and Doris raised their two children, Ty Warren (Lindsay) and Pam Brown (Greg) in Natchez, MS, where they lived all of their married life.

After Billy’s passing in 1995, Doris moved to Brandon, MS to be closer to family.

After her move to Brandon, Doris met Bob Simmons, better known to his grandchildren as Papaw, at church, and they were married on April 28, 2008.

Known to her grandchildren as Grammie, she had a very special relationship with each one.

Grammie loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and was blessed to have witnessed the birth of her four great-grandchildren.

If you knew Doris, you knew she loved her family, but she loved the Lord Jesus Christ first and foremost. She loved her church and was always involved with whatever was going on at the church.

Doris left behind her husband, Bob Simmons; three brothers, Robert (Jan), William (Lela), and Terry (Gail) Etheridge of McComb; and an outstanding legacy with her children, Ty Warren (Lindsay) and Pam Brown (Greg); a step-daughter, Sally Welch (James); and a step-son, Steven Simmons (Masaki).

She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Anna White (Jeremy), Meg Brown, Peyton Brown (Hayley), Molly Hollingsworth (Barry), John Caleb Warren, Matt Warren (Laura), Ezekiel Young, Jedediah Welch, Austin Simmons; and her four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Caleb, Walt, and Emma; along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her late husband, Billy Joe Warren.

Doris will be missed beyond words, but because of her faith in Christ, we know that she is in the presence of our Lord.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Christway Church 1501 Old Fannin Road Flowood, MS 39232.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.