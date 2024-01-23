Brian Neal Hammons Published 10:34 am Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Sept. 8, 1965 – Jan. 13, 2024

In Loving Memory of Brian Neal Hammons.

NATCHEZ – Brian Neal Hammons, 58, left his earthly body on Jan. 13, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, family, and cherished memories.

He was born to Billy and Beverly Hammons in Roswell, NM on Sept. 8, 1965. His family moved to Leesville, LA in 1981. Upon graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Wittenhagen Hammons, and began his career in HVAC Technology after attending West Louisiana Technical School. He worked in his field for over 30 years serving as Eastern Regional Manager with Solar Supply, Inc. and as Market General Manager with CE Enterprise Inc.

Brian’s life was marked by love and he found his greatest pride and joy in his two children and four grandchildren. He was a devoted family man, finding fulfillment in the bonds he shared with his wife, sons, and family. His warmth and kindness extended to everyone around him.

An avid outdoorsman, Brian discovered solace in playing, coaching, and watching baseball, golfing, hunting, fishing, and water sports. Some of his fondest memories were created at 3-J Ranch Hunting Club, surrounded by cherished friends, and at Toledo Bend Lake, with his beloved family. He loved visiting his grandmother’s ranch in Pecos, TX, where he acquired the nickname “Butch”. His love for baseball was apparent at a young age. He excelled at the positions of left-handed pitcher and first baseman while being a member of the Leesville High School Wampus Cat Baseball Team. He especially enjoyed all the years he coached and mentored young baseball players, including his two sons, with the Dixie Youth Baseball Organization and Mudcats Baseball Tournament League in Natchez, MS, where he and his family resided for 23 years.

Brian was a man of few words, but his actions spoke volumes about his character. He had the remarkable ability to demonstrate his love and care deeply for those closest to him. Brian’s compassion extended not only to his family but also to his animals, finding joy in their companionship.

A man of faith, Brian understood his human condition, Christ’s love for him, and the assurance of his salvation. As he rests in paradise, his spirit is free, and his memory lives on in the hearts of all who were touched by his love and kindness.

In honoring Brian’s memory, let us celebrate the life of a man who lived with love, embraced the beauty of nature, and left a mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Brian is survived by his devoted wife, Karen W. Hammons of San Antonio, TX; his two sons, Brian Clay Hammons (Blythe) of Gainesville, GA, and Collin Neal Hammons of Los Angeles, CA; his parents, Billy and Beverly Hammons of Gainesville GA; his sister, Lisa Morgan (Dean) of Fountain Valley, CA; his brother-in-law, Mark Wittenhagen (Amanda) of Leesville, LA; his grandchildren, Maddox (9), Jaxson (7), Turner (4), and Eliza Clay (1) of Gainesville, GA; his aunt, Karen Sue Hammons of San Antonio, TX; two uncles, Sammy Hammons of Albuquerque, NM and Charles Hammons, of Mexico; his nieces, Kayla Morgan of Austin, TX, Allie Wittenhagen of Leesville, LA; his nephews, Troy Groover (Rayanna) of Mussel Shoals, AL, Kyle Groover (Stacie) of Florence, AL, Kade Morgan of Santa Anna, CA, Parker Wittenhagen of Leesville, LA. Additional survivors include one great-niece, one great-nephew, various cousins throughout the United States, mother-in-law, Monika Wittenhagen, and his beloved companion, Obie.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, W. Howard Spence and LaRue Jackson; paternal grandparents, Charles W. Hammons, Sr. and Cathryn E. Hammons; uncle, Tommy Hammons; aunt, Charlene Campbell, and his baby sister, Lauren Groover.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at Laird Funeral Home, 408 N. Union St., Natchez, MS 39120.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Genesis Recovery Foundation c/o Rancho Park Recovery, 9854 National Blvd., Unit 286, Los Angeles, CA 90034.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.