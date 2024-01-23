Fay Ann King Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Fay Ann King, 67, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. from the Sixth Street Church of God in Christ in Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Elder Willie J. Ellis, Sr. will officiate.

Miss King, daughter of John Hamilton and Bernice King Green, was born in Ferriday and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. She was a receptionist for Trinity Medical.

She is survived by a special niece, Courtney Green of Ferriday; a son she raised as her own child, Henry Green, and his wife, Amanda of Sonora, CA; six sisters and six brothers.

Preceding her in death are her parents and children she raised as her own, Kenneth, Larry, Earl, and Shelia Green.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.