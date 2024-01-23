Only one alderman thus far faces challenge in coming municipal elections Published 10:50 am Tuesday, January 23, 2024

NATCHEZ — Only Ward 5 Alderman Ben Davis faces competition thus far in this summer’s April 2 primary for municipal elections.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 to qualify for to be on the ballot as a candidate for mayor, alderman or municipal judge.

Jamar White has filed qualifying papers to challenge Davis in the city’s fifth ward. In the 2019 municipal election, White challenged Ward 1 Alderwoman Valencia Ward, who defeated him soundly.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, Ward 1 Alderwoman Valencia Hall, Ward 2 Alderman Billie Joe Frazier, Ward Three Alderwoman Sarah Carter Smith and Ward 4 Alderwoman Felicia Bridgewater-Irving all filed qualifying papers on Jan. 2 and all are running as Democrats in the primary.

Ward 6 Alderman, Curtis Moroney, who is an independent, has not filed papers to see another term as yet.

Also, Christina Daugherty, who was appointed municipal judge recently to replace Lisa Jordan Dale, has not filed to run in the municipal election. She is an independent candidate. Dale resigned to join Tim Cotton in the Sixth Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Should a runoff be necessary after the primary, it is set for April 23. The general election for municipal offices is June 4.