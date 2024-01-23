Rebel’s Coleman Carter earns first D1 offer Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School junior quarterback Coleman Carter has started 2024 off great. The Natchez Democrat Offensive Player of the Year earned his first D1 Scholarship offer for football Tuesday.

Carter helped the ACCS Rebels win a state championship this season and has led the team at quarterback for the last three years.

ACCS Athletic Director Matthew Freeman shared good news on Sunday stating that Carter was baptized at First Baptist Church in Natchez. Carter will not have to stress about getting his first Division 1 football scholarship anymore either as he got a special phone call from the University of Toledo Tuesday.

Toledo’s scholarship offer is Carter’s first D1 offer for football.

Check back for a more detailed follow up on this story Wednesday.