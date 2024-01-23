Tiger’s Royale Shelvy earns first D1 offer

Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

By Staff Reports

Jefferson County's Royale Shelvy.

FAYETTE — Jefferson County junior wide receiver Royale Shelvy earned his first Division 1 scholarship offer Tuesday. Shelvy is a talented athlete for the Tigers and helped them reach the MHSAA 3A South State Championship.

Similar to Adams County Christian School quarterback Coleman Carter, Shelvy earned a scholarship offer from the University of Toledo. He had 1,060 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns for the Tigers.

Shelvy additionally earned a D1 offer from the University of Southern Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.

