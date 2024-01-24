Clayton man arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles Published 7:17 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

VIDALIA, La. — A 76-year-old Clayton man has been arrested today after investigators say he exposed himself on two occasions to a child under 13 years old and made them watch pornographic videos.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit received information on Jan. 9 regarding indecent behavior with juveniles at a Clayton residence.

The sheriff’s office opened a joint investigation with Catahoula Parish, during which evidence was recovered that Henson Nasif Evans had exposed himself on three different occasions to a victim under the age of 13 and on two occasions, made the same victim watch videos.

Today, a search warrant was executed at his residence, and he was arrested without incident and booked into the Catahoula Parish jail.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Catahoula Parish Criminal Investigations Unit or Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318) 437-0740, Ext. 409.

Evans faces five counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.