Clayton Nolan Perry Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Aug. 13, 1959 – Jan. 22, 2024

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Clayton “Bull” Nolan Perry, 64, of Sicily Island, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.